Manisha Rani Horns Red Signal In HOT Leather Dress, Pose Like A ‘Wow’

Manisha Rani‘s new photos in a stylish avatar take the fashion game to another level, serving a style that can rule over hearts. The actress chooses to be bold and beautiful in the hot leather dress, creating a haze of glamour. Let’s take a closer look at her glam.

Manisha Rani’s hot leather dress look

Too hot to handle! Manisha Rani knows how to make everyone spellbound with her glam. The actress dons a hot red outfit from the fashion designer Ken Ferns. The red leather outfit has a low sweetheart neckline corset followed by a thigh-high slit skirt, creating a trendy fashion moment. The jaw-dropping collarbones and toned legs horns red signals. At the same time, the wrap-up detail around the shoulder looks stunning.

That’s not all! Manisha Rani styles her look with the small gold hoop earrings. While the sleek mid-part unstructured hairstyle looks stylish. At the same time, the brown eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes. At the same time, with the dewy base makeover and the nude lips, Manisha exudes an edgy charm. With the golden block heels, she completes her look. She poses fiercely for the camera, making fans utter ‘Wow.’

