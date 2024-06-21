Manisha Rani Stuns In A Backless Dress, Mouni Roy Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Bodycon Midi Dress

When it comes to fashion, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani and Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy never miss a chance to keep their best foot forward. Whether gracing their look in a traditional saree or embracing vacation vibes in a flowy maxi dress, they have the knack to pull every look to perfection effortlessly. Let’s take a look what’s new today in their fashion.

Manisha Rani’s Backless Dress Look

For the new photoshoot, Manisha dons a stunning black backless gown. The body-fitting gown shows her curvy figure, making her fall for her charm. With the visuals, it seems this is Manisha’s birthday dress, and she absolutely looks breathtakingly beautiful. But wait that’s not all! The backless detail adds a statement touch to her raising the glamour quotient. With her simplicity in the stunning ensemble, the diva captures our attention.

Mouni Roy’s Picturesque Figure In Midi Dress

Mouni shared new photos from her Spain vacation showcasing a glimpse of her adventurous day out in the sunny weather. However, she stepped out in town in style wearing a stunning beige bodycon dress. The slip detail with a ruched pattern, the outfit defines her picturesque figure, making us fall in love with her. Throughout the photos the diva shows her curves and toned figure in the striking poses.