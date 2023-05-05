ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Meet Surbhi Jyoti's favourite 'babyboo'

Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable moment with her ‘babyboo’, the moment is truly a no miss, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 05:54:25
Surbhi Jyoti is a luminary in the Indian television industry, a beacon of grace and talent, who has enthralled audiences with her magnetic screen presence and acting prowess. Surbhi Jyoti started her career as a radio jockey before making her foray into acting. Her breakthrough role came in the form of Zoya Farooqui, the female lead in the immensely popular television series Qubool Hai.

Apart from her fantastic career flow, the actress has also earned immense love from her fans over the years. Her Instagram handle says it all. Owing to that, today we have shared her adorable moment with her babyboo. Meet the little boy below-

Surbhi Jyoti and her babyboo

Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with an adorable kid in her arms. The actress going all awed with the kid’s innocence as we see in the picture, introduced her as her ‘babyboo’ to the world. Sharing the adorable picture, she wrote, “Missing my babyboo” in the caption.

Here take a look-

Meet Surbhi Jyoti's favourite 'babyboo' 804182

Work Front

Since her work in Qubool Hai, Surbhi has gone on to essay a diverse range of characters, showcasing her versatility as an actress. She has essayed complex roles with ease, such as that of Bela in Naagin 3, a supernatural drama that became one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television. Her performance in the show was widely lauded, and it cemented her position as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News