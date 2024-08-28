Television | Celebrities

Actress Mouni Roy shares her stylish London look on Instagram, flaunting a denim bodycon suit, oversized beige coat, and maroon over-the-knee shoes, captioning it 'London is always a good idea'.

Mouni Roy is a talented Indian actress who has significantly impacted the television and film industries. She began acting in 2006 with the TV show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” She gained widespread recognition for her roles in “Naagin” and “Naagin 2,” and has since appeared in notable films like “Gold” and “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.” With several awards and nominations, including an IIFA Award and two ITA Awards, Mouni has solidified her position as a leading lady in Indian entertainment.

Mouni Roy, the talented actress, has once again stunned her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Her latest Instagram post showcases her lady boss looking straight out of the streets of London. The actress has paired a sleek denim bodycon suit with a long, oversized beige coat, exuding confidence and style.

Maroon over-the-knee shoes complement her outfit, adding a pop of color to her overall look. Mouni’s open hair and black sunglasses complete her chic ensemble, making her look every bit the lady boss. The multi-colored small handbag she carries adds a touch of playfulness to her outfit.

Mouni’s love for London is evident in her caption, “London is always a good idea,” as she shares her stylish look with her fans. The actress’s ability to easily pull off any look is a testament to her fashion prowess. Her Instagram post has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her style.

Mouni’s London look is a perfect blend of sophistication and glamour, making her stand out in the city’s crowded streets. Her fashion choices are always on point; this look is no exception. The actress continues to inspire fans with her impeccable style, making her one of the most fashionable celebrities in the industry.