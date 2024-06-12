Mouni Roy Is Beach-ready In Spain With A Stylish Polka Dot Dress, Bikini, And Sarong

Mouni Roy is an avid traveler who loves to explore the globe, from scenic landscapes and mesmerizing sunsets to breezy beaches and breathtaking nature. This makes it evident that the actress often treats herself to vacations. This time, she is having a great time with her husband and a friend on her vacation to Spain. However, it was her stylish wardrobe staples, including a polka dot dress, bikini, and more, that caught our attention.

Mouni Roy’s Vacation Wardrobe Staple

Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of posts, including a series of photos showcasing insights from her vacation. In these photos, she can be seen enjoying her time with her hubby, Suraj Nambiar. However, Mouni’s vacation fashion adds a layer of fun to her travel diaries.

1) Polka Dot Dress

Get that beach-ready look like the Brahmastra actress in a black polka dot dress. The halter neck and low hemline make it frizz-free and comfortable, while the appealing black-and-white combination exudes vacation vibes. Leave your hair open and opt for sunglasses, and you are ready to rock your look.

2) Bikini Set

For summer’s hotness, the bikini is the best option to style your beach look, and the Naagin actress is spreading her charm in a green floral-printed bralette with matching bikini bottoms.

3) Sarong

For those who love bikinis but want to keep them a bit stylish, opt for a Sarong like Mouni in her Spain vacation photos. The actress pairs her bikini with a pink floral-printed tie-knot scarf, which is also called a Sarong.