Mouni Roy is feeling lazy on couch, see what's cooking?

For Mouni Roy, comfort has always been a top priority and that's why, she loves to maintain an interesting balance between her work and professional life. Here's taking some time out to understand and find out as to what's happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 08:36:21
Mouni Roy is one of the most beautiful and charismatic actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. For the unversed ladies and gentlemen, it’s been more than 17 years that Mouni Roy has been a part of the glamour world and well, we truly must appreciate her for all the good things that she’s achieved in her professional career till date. She’s someone who’s loved by millions all over the country and well, that’s exactly why, all the appreciation that she’s blessed with certainly inspires her to do even better work moving forward. Today, she’s one of those proud actresses who’s successfully made a smooth transition to Bollywood from the world of TV and mark our words when we say this folks, it is no easy task.

Some time back, she was in the US with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana and others for their concert tour and well, they are all certainly having a blast over there. Amidst all this, she’s not really forgotten from her end to set the world of social media on fire and well, we truly love it and for real. She’s kept entertaining the world of social media with her presence till now and even yesterday, she shared stunning photos. In the snaps, Mouni Roy can be seen having a blast and chilling all by herself on the couch and well, we love the luxury lifestyle that she has to portray from her end. Want to check them out? Here you go –

Well, hey folks, absolutely amazing and stunning, ain’t it? A visual delight, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

