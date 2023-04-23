Mouni Roy keeps it preppy in black mini co-Ord set, see pics

Mouni Roy stuns in stylish black co-Ord sets, check out pictures below

Mouni Roy, the talented Indian actress, is making waves in the entertainment industry with her diverse and impressive work front. With her acting prowess, stunning looks, and effortless grace, Mouni has become a household name and a fan-favorite among the masses.

Apart from her honing acting skills the actress is also known for her fashion sense. And here’s how she is slaying it in black co-Ords.

Mouni Roy in stylish black co-Ords

The starlet took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures in a stunning black co-Ord set. She can be seen wearing a beautiful black crop shirt top. She teamed it with pleated mini black skirt. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair, bold smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Mirrors should think longer before they reflect..”

Here take a look-

Work Front

The actress started her career with the famous television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” and she has been rising to the top ever since. She went on to feature in several other successful television shows like “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,” “Naagin,” and “Naagin 2,” among others. Her brilliant performances in these shows earned her immense appreciation from the audience and industry alike.

After conquering the television industry, Mouni made a seamless transition to the big screen with the movie “Gold,” opposite Akshay Kumar, in 2018. The movie was a massive success and cemented Mouni’s position in Bollywood. She followed it up with other notable performances in movies like “Romeo Akbar Walter,” “Made in China,” and “Brahmastra.”