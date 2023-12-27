Mouni Roy Looks Hot In Red Dress, Goes Mushy With Husband Suraj Nambiar

The Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy has been basking in glory with her incredible performances in several films. The diva made it big in Bollywood with her talent. After receiving lots of love and money from her acting, the diva has been vacationing. Earlier, the actress was on a dreamy trip with her best friend, Disha Patani, and now she is enjoying some quality time with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Let’s dive into her Christmas celebration.

Mouni Roy’s Christmas Celebration

Treating her fans with a glimpse of her Christmas celebration, Mouni Roy drops a bunch of photos with her hubby. In the images, Mouni can be seen enjoying a dinner date with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, as the couple celebrates Christmas. With the visuals, it seems the duo are in a different place; however, we don’t know where.

Mouni goes mushy with Suraj as she poses with him for the camera in the romantic moments. In one of the photos, Suraj can be seen showering his lady love with kisses. While in several photos, Mouni Roy raises the hotness bar with striking poses. The actress wore a hot red dress, taking the sensuality bar high. Her bold red lips, eyes, and open hairstyle complement her look. In contrast, Suraj was cool in a casual all-black outfit.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s mushy pictures with Suraj Nambiar? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.