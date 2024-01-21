Mouni Roy Shares ‘Surreal’ Moments Of Her Life, BFF Disha Patani Reacts

There are several BFFs in Bollywood. However, there is only one who keeps buzzing on the internet now and then. And if you are guessing Mouni and Disha, then you are absolutely right. The besties of Bollywood often make headlines for their amazing friendship goals. What’s new is that Mouni Roy shared surreal photos from her life, and Disha Patani couldn’t resist reacting. Let’s check it out.

Mouni Roy’s Surreal Photos

Getting moody on the weekend, Mouni Roy dropped some surreal photos from her life lately. And this is undoubtedly a treat for her fans. In the images, Mouni shared a glimpse of her personal and professional life. From enjoying a breeze evening on vacation to performing Puja with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, to reading books and refreshing herself with a hot coffee, her life is all dreamy and lavish. These pictures showcase different phases of Mouni’s life.

Disha Patani’s Reaction

It’s not possible that, if best friend Mouni Roy shares photos, Disha Patani won’t react. The Ek Villain Returns actress took to the comments section and wrote, “Prettiest (with two red hearts).” Not just her, but Zara Khan also commented, “Beautiful (with a white heart).”

