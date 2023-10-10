Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy's chic checkered outfit wins hearts on social media

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Oct,2023
Mouni Roy, the Bollywood diva known for her impeccable style and enchanting beauty, recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a visual delight. The actress, who has captivated hearts with her acting prowess and fashion sense, shared a set of new photos that effortlessly showcased her innate sense of style and elegance.

In the series of snapshots, Mouni donned a chic yet classic ensemble that drew admiration and compliments from her followers. She wore a stylish checkered top that exuded sophistication. This fashionable top was perfectly complemented by a cute checkered skirt, creating a timeless look that captured the essence of classic fashion. What truly added a touch of glamour to Mouni’s outfit were her choice of black pump heels. One of the remarkable aspects of Mouni’s look was her minimalist approach to accessories.

Mouni opted for perfect makeup, with a light blush that accentuated her features and a captivating dark pink lipstick that added a dash of allure to her overall look. Her choice of straight hair cascading down her shoulders added an element of sophistication to her appearance. Accompanying the breathtaking photos was a caption that read, “Dash, dinner, dancing.. old school.”

In a world filled with ever-changing trends, Mouni’s ability to effortlessly blend classic elements with modern style is a testament to her fashion sensibility. With each post, Mouni continues to mesmerize her fans and leaves them eagerly anticipating her next fashion statement. As a talented actress and a style icon, she continues to grace the entertainment industry with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion choices.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

