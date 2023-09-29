My character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a wholesome woman: Sheeba Akashdeep

Sheeba Akashdeep plays the very interesting role of Parminder aka Pammi Sood in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She is happy playing this wholesome character in the show.

Says Sheeba, “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si brings to her mind relationships, and actual life in which there are so many things that we need to or want to say, but leave them unsaid.”

Talking about her role, Sheeba avers, “My character Parminder or Pammi Sood is a very self-made, strong, ambitious, kind, caring, gentle Punjabi. A real-life wholesome woman who loves family and works equally, which is what today’s generation is all about. You don’t have to choose one over the other. I relate to the fact that she is very loving. Family means everything to her. But I also relate to the fact that for her, business and ambition are equally important and part of her life and career.”

Ask her how she thinks the audience will connect with the themes explored in the show and she says, “I think in this show everybody is going to find a piece of themselves in one or the other character. There are so many characters which are so true to life that at some point, someone will find themselves in one of the characters, plus at the end of every episode you are going to get up smiling because it has that feel-good factor too.”

About working with Rajan and his team, she adds, “Rajan Shahi is the big daddy of television and working with him is every actor’s dream because he fleshes out his characters and actors so beautifully. The best part about working with Directors Kut Production is that they make you part of one big extended family. We get to meet every single technician, actor, costar, and behind-the-scenes people, before we start working and so by the time we are working, it’s all that this is family, and is not work. So you go away from home to another home where you are not working because it’s not working anymore. It’s just enjoyment and good vibes.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si seems to blend drama and romance. Agreeing, she says, “Drama, romance, music, tears, laughter, joy… Baatein Kuch Ankahisi is a slice of life and everybody is going to find a tiny slice which resonates with their own personal experiences.”

Best of luck, Sheeba!!