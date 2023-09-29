Television | Celebrities

My character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a wholesome woman: Sheeba Akashdeep

Sheeba Akashdeep who plays the role of Pammi Sood in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, talks about her character and on her inclinations about her show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 11:30:29
My character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a wholesome woman: Sheeba Akashdeep 856508

Sheeba Akashdeep plays the very interesting role of Parminder aka Pammi Sood in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She is happy playing this wholesome character in the show.

Says Sheeba, “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si brings to her mind relationships, and actual life in which there are so many things that we need to or want to say, but leave them unsaid.”

Talking about her role, Sheeba avers, “My character Parminder or Pammi Sood is a very self-made, strong, ambitious, kind, caring, gentle Punjabi. A real-life wholesome woman who loves family and works equally, which is what today’s generation is all about. You don’t have to choose one over the other. I relate to the fact that she is very loving. Family means everything to her. But I also relate to the fact that for her, business and ambition are equally important and part of her life and career.”

Ask her how she thinks the audience will connect with the themes explored in the show and she says, “I think in this show everybody is going to find a piece of themselves in one or the other character. There are so many characters which are so true to life that at some point, someone will find themselves in one of the characters, plus at the end of every episode you are going to get up smiling because it has that feel-good factor too.”

About working with Rajan and his team, she adds, “Rajan Shahi is the big daddy of television and working with him is every actor’s dream because he fleshes out his characters and actors so beautifully. The best part about working with Directors Kut Production is that they make you part of one big extended family. We get to meet every single technician, actor, costar, and behind-the-scenes people, before we start working and so by the time we are working, it’s all that this is family, and is not work. So you go away from home to another home where you are not working because it’s not working anymore. It’s just enjoyment and good vibes.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si seems to blend drama and romance. Agreeing, she says, “Drama, romance, music, tears, laughter, joy… Baatein Kuch Ankahisi is a slice of life and everybody is going to find a tiny slice which resonates with their own personal experiences.”

Best of luck, Sheeba!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Sorab Bedi joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chaand Jalne Laga 856523
Exclusive: Sorab Bedi joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chaand Jalne Laga
My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: Arista Mehta of The Night Manager fame 856503
My most memorable travel was to Kashmir: Arista Mehta of The Night Manager fame
Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set 856163
Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set
I would love to cook for Shrenu Parikh: Akshay Mhatre 856160
I would love to cook for Shrenu Parikh: Akshay Mhatre
Auto Draft 855925
Teri Meri Doriyaann update: Angad’s life in danger, Sahiba’s desperate attempt to save him
Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti 855920
Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti

Latest Stories

Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’ 856516
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’
Rest in peace, Professor Dumbledore: A look at Michael Gambon’s journey 856519
Rest in peace, Professor Dumbledore: A look at Michael Gambon’s journey
Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ is all set to hit theatres on December 22, deets inside 856507
Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ is all set to hit theatres on December 22, deets inside
Rishi Kapoor Didn’t Approve Of Ranbir’s Script Sense 856499
Rishi Kapoor Didn’t Approve Of Ranbir’s Script Sense
Decoding street style with Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Anushka Sen’s jeans top 856453
Decoding street style with Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia and Anushka Sen’s jeans top
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856436
Gowns for girls: Styling tips from Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Read Latest News