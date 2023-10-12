Television | Celebrities

Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos

Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti both played the role of Naagin in the show Naagin in different seasons. Today, the divas show their darling look in a one-piece dress. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 21:00:51
Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos

One of the most popular shows, Naagin, has become a favorite show of the viewers. Every year, there is a new character with a new story, and with the 6 seasons, different actresses have played the role of Naagin, including Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti. This franchise began with Mouni Roy in the first two seasons and then Surbhi Jyoti in the third season. Today, these TV Naagin’s show their darling avatar in the one-piece dress.

Mouni Roy’s Animal Print One-piece

The stunning Mouni opts for a snake-printed body-hugging one-piece dress from the fashion house Cynthia Rowley. The square neckline defines her sultry collar bones and cl*avage. With the short length, this beige and black mini dress looks darling. She opts for net stockings and sparkling gold toe-point heels.

Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos 860750

Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos 860751

Mouni ditched accessories to let her dress grab our attention. Her smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and light pink lipstick shade complement her appearance. With the wavy hairstyle, she looks stunning. With her sensual poses, flaunting her glam, she left her fans swooning.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Blue Satin One-piece

The gorgeous Surbhi dons a shiny blue satin one-piece dress from the fashion label House of CB. The plunge-neck pattern accentuates her neck area with the jaw-dropping neckline. In contrast, the thigh-high front slit gives her a sense of sensuality.

Naagin Actress Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Are 'Darlings' In One-piece Dress, See Their Sensuous Photos 860753

Surbhi adorns her look with silver sparkling long earrings, and silver thigh-high boots add to her darling charm. With the blurry eyeshadow, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, she completes her glam. Those messy hairs look sensuous. In the series of photos, her sensuous poses, flaunting her figure, has mesmerized fans.

What is your reaction? Share with us in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

