Television | Celebrities

Naagin-famous actress Surbhi Jyoti's new photos show her stunning fashion sense in a neutral-shade maxi dress with a half-secured bun. Check out the photos below and take cues.

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame with Qubool Hai, and she has also worked in shows like Ishqbaaz, Naagin3, and others. Besides her successful stints in the shows, the actress’ fashion keeps her in top buzz. Her fashion choices are a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary style. She combines traditional and modern elements meticulously, creating chic silhouettes with vibrant colors and intricate detailing. And her choice of statement accessories and minimalistic makeup further accentuates her looks, making her a trendsetter. And if you are looking for an aesthetic option for your dinner date, Surbhi’s new look in a maxi dress is apt.

Surbhi Jyoti showcased different expressions on her face in her new photos. However, her simple fashion caught our attention. The actress wore a neutral grey maxi dress featuring a square neckline and sleeveless hands. The loose fit and pleated details around the burst add an extra dose of sophistication. The comfy outfit looks perfect for lunch dates during summer or beach dates. Interestingly, there is a pocket in the maxi dress, which makes it perfect for those who love to carry cell phones in their ensemble.

But wait, that’s not all! Surbhi effortlessly adds a fairytale element by styling her hair in a half-secured bun with flying flicks, giving her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. The smokey black kajal and eyeliner highlight the actress’s beautiful eyes. With the nude lip color and minimal makeup, Surbhi completes her look.