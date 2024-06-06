Naagin Mouni Roy Looks Barbie Doll In White Ruffle Mini Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs!

Mouni Roy, the town’s sizzling queen, has dazzled fans with her latest appearance. The actress is renowned for her exquisite fashion sense. Whether dressed casually for the airport or in a stunning gala gown, she never fails to attract the eye. Avneet Kaur captivates with her colorful personality and flawless sense of style, attracting attention and spreading joy wherever she goes. Today, she attracted fans with her white ruffle mini dress. Take a look.

Mouni Roy’s White Ruffle Dress Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress radiates in a ruffle mini dress. The dress’s captivating strapless tube-style sheer ruffle layered bust and midriff fitted base serve as a lively appearance for the explosion of color in the skater mini dress. Each ruffle is made of soft sheer fabric, creating a captivating cascade of white hue that exudes youthfulness and charm. The outfit is from Mac Duggal.

Mouni’s Style Appearance-

Her hair is styled in a loose middle-parted wavy hairstyle, framing her face with elegance and highlighting her natural beauty. She chooses a fresh and radiant look for makeup, with glowing skin, soft eyeshadow in complementary shades, and a pop of peach color on her lips. She accessories with a subtle yet chic gold ring paired with yellow stilettos to complete her look. In the photos, she flaunts her allureness with dashing poses on the balcony with striking expressions and flaunts her toned legs for the Instagram photoshoot.

