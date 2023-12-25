Nakul Mehta And Drashti Dhami Are Welcoming 2024 In Cutest Way, Watch

The ever-charming Nakul Mehta and Drashti Dhami seem to be in the mood today as the duo took to their Instagram handle and dropped a super fun video, sharing goals to welcome the New Year interestingly.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Nakul and Drashti dropped a video featuring themselves. In the clip, the duo can be seen dancing together in the middle of the road. They perfectly synced the steps with the music in the background. With their crazy moves, the duo are prompt us to shake our butt. With their performance, it’s clear that they had great fun doing this banter. While in the video, the caption says, “Just me & my SANE friends making New Year’s plans.”

What’s interesting is their coordinated outfit. Nakul wore a white sweatshirt and paired it with red joggers with cool prints. And she completed his look with white sneakers. On the other hand, Drashti wore a red hoodie, which she paired with white flared pants and rounded her look with canvas shoes. The coolest thing is the Christmas-themed glasses, which made them look the cutest.

Sharing this video in the caption, they wrote, “Santas are on the loose. Keep your belongings safe. Merry Christmas.”

