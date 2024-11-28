Drashti Dhami Shares An Adorable Family Picture, Reveals Her Daughter’s Name

Drashti Dhami is the new mother in town. The actress welcomed her first child with Niraj Khemka earlier in October. Today, the actress shared an adorable family photo and introduced her daughter, revealing her cute name. After Diwali, Drashti shared a cute family photo, but she didn’t reveal her daughter’s face. However, the sweet family moment made fans in awe.

On Thursday, 28 November, Drashti uploaded an adorable family photo featuring her daughter’s feet and her and husband Niraj’s hand holding their daughter. The sweet family picture is undoubtedly making hearts melt. But the cute name of Drashti’s daughter will make you fall in love with her. The actress introduced her daughter as Leela, saying, “Say hello to Leela.” Leela is such a cute name, and we loved it. Drashti didn’t reveal her daughter’s face, but she did reveal her name, and we are waiting eagerly to see the cute princess. Let’s wait for that golden moment.

From Kunal Jaisingh, Sumona Chakraborty, Sunayana Fozdar, Jankee Parekh, Sanaya Irani, Ridhima Tiwari to Mouni Roy, Arjit Taneja and Anusha Dandekar expressed their love for the little girl through emojis in the comments section.

Drashti Dhami married Niraj Khemka in February 2015. After almost nine years, the duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Leela, on 22 October 2024. And now, the happy family is complete.