TV News: Hina Khan’s Chemotherapy Scars, Munawar Faruqui Talks About Favorite Contestant In Bigg Boss OTT 3, To Ankita Lokhande’s Parents Day Instagram Post

Popular television stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Hina Khan’s Chemotherapy scars, Munawar Faruqui talks about his favorite contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Ankita Lokhande’s Parents Day Instagram post, check out the latest TV news below.

Hina Khan’s Chemotherapy Scar

Taking to her Instagram post, Hina Khan shared a picture of herself as she showcases her Chemotherapy scar on his right collar bone, showcasing the struggle marks on his body as she is fighting off her breast cancer. The T-shirt also shares a message: “Good Things Coming.” By sharing the photo, Hina Khan wrote, “InshaAllah.”

Ashi Singh Reveals Her Real Love

In her Instagram post, Ashi Singh shared a picture of a DSLR camera in stand mode. As the picture showcases her real love and by sharing this post, Ashi Singh wrote, “Mera saccha pyaar.”

Munawar Faruqui Spotted On The Set Of Bigg Boss OTT 3 And Talks About Favorite Contestant

Munawar Faruqui was spotted on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 set, and Paps asked about his favorite contestant on the show. He revealed that his favorite contestant is Sana Makbul and stated that he is a real personality inside the house, just like outside the house. He also talked about Naezy as he shouted at the reporter at the press conference about his relationship with Sana. Munawar stated that, “Aisa hi hai woh, kya ladki ke saath naam kid rahe ho.” He also said that he’ll talk with Naezy about this incident.

Nikki Tamboli Will Enter Bigg Boss Marathi

Taking to her Instagram post, Nikki Tamboli said she would enter the house of Bigg Boss Marathi and express her excitement. She was also one of the top 3 contestants in Bigg Boss 14, but this time, she’ll take the awards and come out of the house.

Sriti Jha Proved All Love To Her Back Pictures

Taking to her Instagram post, Sriti Jha, a television actress, shares a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her back pictures as she enjoys her fun time exploring the places and showcasing the place’s beautiful architecture.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Turns Beach Baby Enjoys The Rainy Weather

Taking to her Instagram post, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared a glimpse as she posed in a two-piece set at the beach and on a car ride and enjoyed the beautiful rainy weather.

Sumedh Mudhgalkar Shared Photos From Goats Team Party

Sumedh Mudhgalkar shared photos of herself in his Instagram post as he posed with Jacqueliene Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Santana Roach and others. The Goats is an upcoming web series, in which Sumedh Mudhgalkar and Jacqueliene Fernandez will debut in this series.

Ankita Lokhande’s Parents Day Post

Taking to her Instagram post, Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of herself with a mother and father in an ethnic fit and wrote, “To the ones who make me who I am.” And also shared a picture of herself with Mother-In-Law and Father-In-Law in classy designer looks and wrote caption, “To the ones who support me as I am.”

Anushka Sen Shares Glimpse Of Her Work Mode

In the Instagram post, Anushka Sen shares a photo of herself as she poses in a white sleeveless deep neck top tucked in an off-white flared pants paired with sleeves, lapel collar, and crop blazer. The actress styles her look with open hair, black sunglasses, and pink matte lips, showcasing her work look with classy expressions.

Drashti Dhami Flaunts Her Pregnancy Glow

Taking to her Instagram story, Drashti Dhami shared a picture of herself as she posed in a western fit, styling her look with curly open hair and showcasing her stunning blushy glow face while holding flowers. And another photo of herself as she shared a selfie picture with a gorgeous pink glow.

Pranali Rathod Quirky Expression Instagram Post

In her Instagram post, Pranali Rathod shared a gorgeous picture of herself, posing in a white sleeveless for the western fit. And she flaunts her quirky expressions for the camera.

Rashami Desai Reaches 7.3 Millions On Video

Taking to her Instagram post, Rashami Desai shared a picture of herself as she posed with a choreographer and Subhranil Paul, with stunning candid expression as the dance video reached 7.1 million views on Instagram.