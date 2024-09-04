Television | TV News

Nakuul Mehta's cute wish for Drashti Dhami during her baby shower melts hearts. You can check his post and pictures here. You just cannot miss Nakuul's message here. Read it.

Drashti Dhami the popular actress is glowing and how, during her pregnancy!! Recently, Drashti’s baby shower ceremony was held, where friends and peers from the industry flocked to wish Drashti and her husband Niraj Khemka. Nakuul Mehta of Ishqbaaaz fame was one such dear friend of Drashti’s who was really happy to see the glowing mother Drashti. Nakuul was seen gracing the event along with his wife Jankee.

Nakuul took to social media to pen down some beautiful lines about Drashti and Niraj and also about the to-be-born.

He wrote,

nakuulmehta

Finally showered and showed up to celebrate the life and times of someone I’ve known for all my adult life @dhamidrashti and @khemkaniraj who now have taken adulting to the next level of deciding to act as adults to an incoming non adult!

The message said, ‘Baby Shower’. I read it as ‘Baby, Shower’… and since it’s a rare thing we took a picture to document it!

Can’t wait to continue this celebration with our growing fams 🫶

The post saw Drashti’s comment too, which read

dhamidrashti

Growing glowing showered fam 😍😂

Love you ❤️

Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Certainly, when thick friends and well-wishers get together to celebrate a happy moment, the ambience gets so surreal!! Truly, a supreme thought that Nakuul wishes to see their growing families, with their kids!!

All the very best, Drashti!!