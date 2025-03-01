Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna’s Iconic Show Ishqbaaaz To Re-release, Check Details

Several films and shows were re-released recently, among which Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam created history at the box office, collecting five times more than the film’s lifetime collection. Now, the iconic show of Indian television, Ishqbaaaz, is all set to re-release after nine years. The craze and love for the show can be seen among the audience, which has made the show’s comeback possible.

Featuring Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, and Mansi Srivastava in the main roles, Ishqbaaaz was released on 27 June 2016 and ended after three years on 15 March 2019. It became everyone’s favorite and left a lasting impact. It was produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films. However, the show will be re-released on television on Star Plus and will air at 11:30 AM.

Sharing the good news for Ishqbaaaz fans, lead actor Nakuul Mehta shared the introduction promo of the show and expressed his excitement, saying, “In the festival of re releases, a show which has brought us so much love from audiences worldwide, returns 9 years later. Back on your TV screens every day at 11:30 am! For everybody who asked for it, cherished it and continued to find joy in it.. this is for you. Ishqbaaaz on @starplus.”

Ishqbaaaz is one of the most entertaining shows on TV, and it has set a bar that has not been broken by anybody until now. So, are you ready to watch the show again?