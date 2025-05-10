Big TV news: Krishna Kaul’s concern about family, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and reunion of Bigg Boss 18

Every day, some news keeps coming out from the world of TV. Today we have brought you three big and special news related to your favourite TV stars.

Krishna Kaul expresses concern about the family

Actor Krishna Kaul, who is seen in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, recently shared a post in which he said that his family members are in Jammu and the situation there is not good. He wrote that his family members are able to hear loud explosions, and drones are also visible from the windows. There is a blackout in the house, yet his family is not scared at all. He expressed full confidence in the country’s defence forces and Modi ji. Krishna wrote in the post, ‘I’m just very glad we are on the right side of the war!’

This post of Krishna is becoming very viral on social media and is filling people with the spirit of patriotism.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta can return to ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

The new season of the show Sony TV’s ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ is about to come, in which the pair of Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi will be seen. The new promo of the show has been released recently, and the fans are liking it very much. Now the news is coming that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta can once again be seen doing a cameo in the role of Ram and Priya in this show.

Although there is no official confirmation of this yet, if this happens, then it will be great news for the fans. It is being said that the show can start after IPL 2025, from May 19 or 25.

About the show, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The first season starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar proved to be one of the biggest hit TV shows in 2011. Ram played the role of Ram, while Sakshi played the character of Priya. They became instant household names. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ season 1 aired on Sony TV from 2011 to 2014. The second season premiered on 30 August 2021. It featured Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. After a leap of 20 years, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai were introduced in the show.

Special reunion of Bigg Boss 18

Colors ‘Bigg Boss 18’ was well liked by the people and now a photo of the contestants of the show has surfaced on social media, looking at which it is clear that they have reunion. This photo has been posted by Chum Darang, in which Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and some others are seen with him.

Karan Veer Mehra has been the winner of Bigg Boss 18, and his friendship with Chum and Shilpa has been going on since the time of the show. Looking at the photo, it is clear that their bonding is still the same.

These were some of the latest and big news from the world of TV, stay connected for more such updates.