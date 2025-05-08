Rahul Vaidya vs Virat Kohli Fans Turns Ugly, Disha Parmar Dragged Into Controversy

People are making dirty comments on singer Rahul Kumar Vaidya’s wife, Disha Parmar, on social media. Here’s why?

Recently, singer Rahul Kumar Vaidya has made many statements on Virat Kohli, like when Avneet Kaur’s photo was liked from Virat Kohli‘s account, then Virat clarified that it happened due to the algorithm, on which Rahul said that something like this can happen from my account in future.

After this, many users started trolling Rahul, on which Rahul said, ‘Virat’s fans are bigger jokers than Virat’

And since then, this matter has not stopped, but now the limit has been crossed when people are trolling Rahul Kumar Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar and making dirty comments, take a look.

Users have posted memes of Virat. Some wrote, ‘Your husband is the biggest joker.’ Someone else wrote, ‘Ghatiya aadmi ki biwi’.

A video of Rahul Kumar Vaidya from the airport also went viral, when a reporter asked Rahul, Why are you saying all this? Why are you doing this?

On that, Rahul said that Virat has blocked him. Why did he do that?

On which the reporter said, ‘Where does Virat have so much time?’

The biggest question is whether Rahul Kumar Vaidya is doing all this just because Virat Kohli blocked him, or is there some other reason?

The controversy between Rahul Kumar Vaidya and Virat Kohli is not stopping, and Virat’s fans are not stopping from trolling Rahul Kumar Vaidya as well as his wife Disha Parmar and the rest of the family.