Disha Parmar Embraces Motherhood In Heartwarming Gesture, Gets Daughter’s Name Tattooed

Television star Disha Parmar always surprises fans with her new dump on social media, whether buying a new car, enjoying a vacation, or spending quality time with her cute little family, husband, Rahul Vaidya, and her daughter, Navya. But this time, the actress is embracing motherhood but in a surprising gesture. Expressing her affection for her daughter loud and clear, Disha got her daughter’s name tattooed, leaving fans surprised.

In a world where expensive gifts, glamour, and money matter for people, these small gestures not only express love and affection but also show that effort matters more than money. Disha looked super cute, flaunting her new tattoo where she is seen wearing a cute white crop top teamed with blue high-waist denim. Leaving her hair open, secured with bobby clips, and her minimal makeup made her look cute, just like her daughter Navya.

Flashing her pretty smile, Disha flaunted the tattoo on her left hand. The actress got her daughter’s name, Navya, tattooed below her inner biceps. This is undoubtedly the coolest way to express love, and Mommy Disha knows this well.

Disha Parmar is a well-known actress. She last appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 and Season 3. Besides that, the actress has also appeared in shows like Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

Disha Parmar got married to Rahul Vaidya in July 2021, and the duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Navya, in September 2023.