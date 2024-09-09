Television | TV News

And before one would wonder what she is referring to, husband, singer and reality show personality Rahul Vaidya confirmed the same as he posted on his story saying that ‘wasn’t it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya’. This was funnily reposted by Parmar who said that they are ‘together forever’ even in sickness-

It was only recently when Vadiya had confirmed having dengue and recovering from the same but now, his wife and actor Parmar has also joined suit.

For the uninitiated, Parmar and Vaidya have had quite a public love story, especially after their revelation during Vaidya’s stint in Bigg Boss 15.

Once their relationship became official, Vaidya and Parmar would waste no time and soon get married in a grand way in July 2021.

It was only last year when Parmar and Vaidya welcomed their first child together, a baby girl who was born in September 2023.

Recently, Vaidya has become a regular on the Colors reality show, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, where he frequently partners with real-life best friend, Aly Goni. Parmar, on the other hand has been busy with motherhood, and was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and 3 in 2023.