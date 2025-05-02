Laughter Chefs S2: Samarth Jurel, Chef Harpal Singh, Sudesh Lehri & Rahul Vaidya On World Laughter Day

Samarth Jurel shares his thoughts on World Laughter Day, “For me, every single day feels like World Laughter Day, thanks to Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The inherent class clown in me loves making people laugh, and it’s heartwarming to see how much people love that on the show. I want Laughter to be a part of everyone’s Life – whether you’re young or old, with friends, family, or that special someone. Let’s make it our mission to keep giggling and to spread that joy to others.”

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shares his thoughts on World Laughter Day, “I think that Laughter is more important now than ever. It’s something we all need, not just to have fun but to feel connected and stay positive amid uncertain times. That’s what Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is all about for me. We’re here to spread joy, share light moments, and remind everyone that a good laugh can go a long way. And honestly, if we can make our viewers forget their stress and laugh out loud, we’ve done something meaningful.”

Sudesh Lehri shares his thoughts on World Laughter Day: “Life is too short not to laugh every moment you get. So, I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have built a career centred on making people laugh. It is a privilege that I get to treat everyone to my sense of humor on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. I hope and pray that Laughter becomes a permanent part of the lives of those watching the show.”

Rahul Vaidya shares his thoughts on World Laughter Day, “Laughter is the best medicine, and I’m so thankful that Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment allows us to make everyone smile. No matter where I go, even during my live shows, people everywhere tell me how much they enjoy the show and offer me their blessings. Thank you so much for loving our show. Please continue to laugh, and we will always be grateful and happy to bring you joy.”

