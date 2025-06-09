Sudesh Lehri Shares A Cute Picture And Asks, “Kaisi Lagi Hamari Jodi”

Grandfather-grandson’s cute pair! Sudesh Lehri shared a photo with Evan and asked, How did you like our pair?Recently, Sudesh Lehri has shared a new picture with his grandson Evaan Lehri on social media, which won the hearts of the fans.

In this photo, Sudesh is holding Evaan in his lap and both have a smile on their faces. Sudesh wrote in the caption, “How did you like our pair?” Now seeing this cute pair, people are showering love on social media.

See Photo:

Sudesh had earlier made a cute reel with Evaan, in which he showed his face for the first time. In that video, he wrote, “Evaan Lehri will make my name shine.” In the reel, he also played the famous song “Tujhe Suraj Kahun Ya Chanda” from the film “Aradhana”, which made that moment even more emotional.

Let us tell you, Sudesh became a grandfather on 28 March 2025. His son Mani had a son. He first gave this good news to the fans by sharing a picture of Evaan’s little hands from the hospital.

Sudesh’s grandson’s name Evaan is very special. It means, ‘Gift of God’. According to some beliefs, it is also considered the name of Lord Ganesha.

At present, Sudesh Lehri is enjoying his career as well as the experience of becoming a grandfather. In ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ too, his comic timing and style are being liked by the audience.

More reels and pictures of Sudesh and Evaan’s jodi are expected to come, and fans are eagerly waiting for them.

