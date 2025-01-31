Netizens disappointed with ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, demand old cast back

The second season of Laughter Chefs has premiered, but it seems the audience is not entirely pleased. Many viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment, stating that the show does not have the same appeal as before.

Several comments from netizens highlight their dissatisfaction with the new cast. Some viewers have outright called for the return of the original members, while others have suggested bringing in more engaging personalities. One user wrote, “Bakwas sab, bring the old cast back or else kuch ache log laao jinhe hum dekhna pasand kare.” Another commented, “I miss the old cast.”

View Instagram Post 1: Netizens disappointed with 'Laughter Chefs Season 2', demand old cast back

A common sentiment among fans is that the latest season lacks the charm of its predecessor. Many feel that the fun and energy of the first season are missing. Some have even called the new season boring, with one saying, “Pehle season jaisa maza nahi raha, boring hai.”

Additionally, several viewers have specifically requested the return of actress Nia Sharma, who was a part of the previous season. A fan commented, “Please Nia Sharma ko vapas lao.”

Despite the negative feedback, the makers of Laughter Chefs have yet to respond. While some new shows and seasons take time to gain acceptance, it remains to be seen whether the creators will address the audience’s concerns or make changes to the current lineup.

As known, the second season of Laughter Chefs has a few old favorites coming back in the form of Krushna Abhisek, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya and Kashmera Shah but has been entrants like Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Rubina Dilaik.