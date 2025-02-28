COLORS’ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Transforms into a Culinary Circus; Chefs to Bake Animal-Shaped Biscuits

COLORS‘ ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ transforms into a culinary circus, where contestants juggle laughter and ladles to pull off the acrobatics of baking! The kitchen becomes a spectacle, with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri setting the tone, dancing to Chil Chil Chilla Ke before breaking into their signature slapstick routine. Krushna goes full method, mimicking a dog at Sudesh’s request, only to hilariously flip the script by impersonating Sudesh himself! Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav gives Abdu Rozik a crash course on circus life, casually dubbing Mannara Chopra, a mischievous monkey. Samarth Jurel, ever the showman, cycles in as the circus clown, dazzling with his hula-hoop stunts.

But the real magic is in the cooking battle! Laughter chefs must whip up perfectly baked animal-shaped biscuits, choosing between elephants and camels or lions and fish. Their creations must be flawless, down to the last crumb, matching the image provided, and every chef must bake at least two. Adding to the challenge, they must also freshly prepare sugarcane juice! With flavours bubbling up and chefs walking the culinary tightrope, this episode promises a hilarious mix of chaos, comedy, and cooking mishaps.

Watch the latest season of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Co-powered by Rajdhani Besan, Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air Fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, Berger Paints Finolex Cables and Sprite, Special Partner – Catch Masala every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS!