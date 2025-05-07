‘Virat doesn’t have time to block you’ paparazzi to Rahul Vaidya

Why is Rahul Vaidya talking like this about Virat Kohli? What happened?

A few days ago, Virat Kohli liked Avneet Kaur’s photo on Instagram, after which people called him out, then a statement was passed from Virat’s account that, ‘This has happened due to algorithm’. On this Rahul Vaidya said, ‘What kind of algorithm is this? Meaning your algorithm must have told you to block me.’

Rahul Vaidya did not stop there and said, ‘If in the future someone’s photo gets liked from my account, then it is the algorithm that did it, not me.’ After all this, Virat’s fans became quite active and started trolling Rahul Vaidya. They went to Rahul’s Instagram page and wrote a lot of things in his comments section. Some people even abused him, his wife, and his sister.

After which Rahul Vaidya posted another story saying, ‘Virat Kohli’s Fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!’

‘And now u r abusing me that’s fine but u r abusing my wife my sister .. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right that’s why you all Virat kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers’

Now the most recent video is going viral where Rahul Vaidya was spotted at the airport and the paparazzi and journalists asked him why he was calling Virat crazy. Then Rahul Vaidya clarified that ‘I said Virat’s fans are bigger jokers than him, why are they abusing my family’ Then the reporter asked again why all this? to which Rahul replied why has he blocked me? I am such a big fan of cricket. To which the reporter said, ‘Itna time kaha hai unke paas?’

The biggest question is, is Rahul Vaidya doing all this just because Virat Kohli has blocked him? Or is there some other reason?

There has been no reaction from Virat Kohli on all this yet.

