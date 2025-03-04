Rubina Dilaik Reveals The Most Irritating Person On Laughter Chefs Season 2

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is already creating buzz in the headlines with the fun-filled episodes and ranking in the top 10 in the TRP list. With many interesting contestants and pairs this time, one thing that has entertained the audience most is Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya’s banter together. Their fights, laughters and sarcasm are a pure treat. Recently, the actress arrived at choreographer and director Farah Khan’s house for a cooking podcast where she revealed the most irritating person she thinks of in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.

In the latest episode of Farah Khan’s special podcast, Rubina Dilaik arrived as a guest. The duo had a great chat session with each other, and they also together prepared a mouth-watering pahadi paneer. While grinding the spices for gravy, Farah asked Rubina about the most irritating person on Laughter Chefs. The actress didn’t take his name directly but revealed that it is the person she is cooking along with, and we all know Rubina’s partner is Rahul Vaidya. However, Rubina confirmed the name without taking his name by sharing that he is Farah’s favorite and her neighbor Rahul.

Farah Khan emphasized they are paired opposite each other because of their banter together. She didn’t hesitate to mention Rubina and Rahul’s massive fights inside the house. Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya were in the top two and eventually Rubina lifted the trophy.