Disha Parmar dropped her epic reaction on her husband, Rahul Vaidya, as he walked towards the helicopter for a ride. Her cute way of roasting her husband is a perfect treat for fans.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are the most loved couples in the town. The duo share a deep and affectionate bond, and fans love their chemistry in real life. The couple loves to share PDA (Public Display of Affection) moments and treat their fans. The couple share unique chemistry, which is a perfect blend of playfulness and mutual respect, often serving ‘couple’ goals. Yet again, Disha Parmar dropped an epic reaction roasting her husband Rahul under his latest post where the singer steps forward for a helicopter ride.

On Sunday, 2 September, Rahul shared a video showcasing a glimpse of himself stepping forward for a helicopter ride. In the video, Rahul comes out of his beautiful black car and steps forward, facing his backside. His confident and bossy walk, looking here and there like a hero in a film, prompted several users to react. Soon, the singer met the pilot and shook hands with him. Rahul’s walking and personality always grab attention.

View Instagram Post 1: Disha Parmar's Epic Roast Of Rahul Vaidya As He Steps Ahead For Helicopter Ride Is No-miss

Wifey Disha Parmar didn’t hesitate to roast her husband, and her epic reaction in the comments is a must-see, and many agree with her. Disha wrote, “Chalke toh aise jaa rahe ho jaise khud chaloge.. acha hua pilot aa gaya @rahulvaidyarkv.” At the same time, Ally Goni said, “Aaj helicopter Tera bhai chalayega.” And Karan Kundrra joined in, saying, “Hahah same Aly same!! mein udaaana tera copter ajj.”