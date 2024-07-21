Inside Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Actor Nakuul Mehta’s ‘Hot Minute’ With Co-star Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta is the charming hero of Indian television. With his polished acting, hosting, and voice-over skills, the actor has cemented his status in the world. Whether appearing in a cameo role or as the lead, he has received all the love and appreciation from his fans, followers, and admirers. While his on-screen chemistry with Disha Parmar has a separate fanbase, making them one of the most loved on-screen couples. Recently, the actor bumped into the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha and delighted his fans with a glimpse of their meet.

Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar’s Reunion

On 20 July, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a selfie picture featuring himself with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha Parmar. The duo caught our attention with their adorable smiles for the camera, highlighting their special bond behind the scenes. In the photo, the actor looks dapper in an indo-western outfit, bandh gala, while the actress screams attention with her prettiness in a black mirror-work salwar suit with sparkling accessories and makeup.

Sharing the adorable moment with Disha, the Nakuul wrote, “Also got a hot minute with this cutay.” In the background, he added Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle’s song Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which is also the title of their other show, With the visuals, it seems from an event where the actor appeared as a host or a guest along with Disha Parmar. In his previous story, the actor shared a glimpse of the green room where he got ready.