Nakuul Mehta Celebrates 9 Years Of Ishqbaaaz Revealing, “I Gave My Blood, Sweat, Tears…”

Nakuul Mehta is celebrating nine years of one of the most popular shows, Ishqbaaaz. Portraying Shivay Singh Oberoi, he has left an impact on the audience which is irreplaceable. The show was also recently re-released, leaving fans nostalgic. As his show completes one more year, the actor penned a big note expressing his experience playing his part in the show and how hard he has put in effort.

He shared the poster of Ishqbaaz, featuring all the main characters of the show in a retrospective picture. Nakuul’s big note reads, “9 years to a show I gave my blood, sweat, tears and more too. But you made it yours and it took a life of its own. It became your comfort zone. A memory you return to not for the show alone, but for who you were when it aired and who you became after. For how it made you feel. Through heart aches, first love, joys, losses and everything in between. Just grateful we met somewhere in the middle of all that madness.”

Expressing his gratitude, Nakuul said, “Grateful to everyone who came together to make this and the purpose and drive each of you brought. I borrow that very often in everything I do since then 🙂 @crayartistetmet for being our biggest cheerleader. Thanks for this retrospective poster.”

The Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz was produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films. The show starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Shrivastava, and Leenesh Mattoo.