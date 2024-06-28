Surbhi Chandna And Nakul Mehta Celebrate 8 Years of Ishqbaaaz With Nostalgic Memories .

Do you remember the iconic duo of Anika and Shivaay? Yes! The best on-screen Jodi ever from the popular show Ishqbaaaz by Gul Khan. As the show completes 8 years, the lead actors Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Anika, and Nakul Mehta, who played Shivaay, celebrated the milestone by getting nostalgic.

Surbhi Chandna And Nakik Mehta Celebrate 8 Years Of Ishqbaaaz

On Thursday, Surbhi took it to her Instagram handle and shared a super cute collage photo featuring the producer and cast of the show. The collage photo features Surbhi’s character, Anika, in different shades. At the same time, there are also some behind-the-scenes clicks. The lead actress posed with producer Gul Khan, co-star Mansi Srivastava, Nakul Mehta, Vishal Jaisingh, and Shrenu Parikh. Sharing the throwback photo, the actress wrote, “Woh Bhi Kya din the #ishqbaaazforever ek collage bhi kam pad jaye.”

On the other hand, Nakul took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo showcasing the show’s name in a creative way that also highlights 8. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Circa 2016. Felt it then. Feel it now. In my bones. Your favourite memory of Ishqbaaaz? Shoot away.”

Reacting to Nakul’s post Mansi Srivastava wrote, “Ooo jaaana is echoinnnn againnn today happy 8 y’all. Kunal Jaisingh dropped a red heart.

Ishqbaaaz first premiered on 27 June 2016, and the show went off the air after three years on 15 March 2019. The show casts Surbhi Chandna, Nakul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Manis Srivastava, Leenesh Mattoo, and Nehalaxmi Iyer in key roles.