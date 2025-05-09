Surbhi Chandna Makes Statement In Body-hugging Gown – See Stunning Pics

Surbhi Chandna continues to captivate attention with her latest photos in a statement look. Known for creating masterpieces wherever she goes, the Naagin 5 actress is this time nailing her look with something different. Her sleek and chic vibes in a bodycon dress have made her everyone’s favorite. Let’s have a look at the actress’ latest photos.

The Sherdil Shergill actress picked an elegant grey gown that screams ‘attention.’ Surbhi wore a gown featuring a high neckline with full sleeves and a long skirt, giving her a decent yet stylish look. However, the bodycon bodice perfectly defined her hourglass figure, followed by a ruched pattern around the waist and a long skirt that defined her curves, adding a bold touch. The actress always brings something new that looks simple yet glamorous with a unique pattern.

Allowing her body-hugging fit to take center stage, Surbhi ditched heavy accessories and makeup. She left her hair open, flying in the air, creating a mesmerizing glimpse. Her nude lips with nude cheek tints and eye makeup looked stunning. Her golden bracelet-like bangle, rings, and bracelets added a rich vibe. However, her beige heels perfectly matched her neutral-shade attire, making her look sophisticated. Surbhi showcased her stunning figure throughout the photos, making the onlookers fall in love with her.

Surbhi Chandna is a popular Indian television actress known for her roles in shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, Qubool Hai, Sherdil Shergill, and others.