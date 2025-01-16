Surbhi Chandna Opens Up On Ishqbaaaz Exit: “Differences Created Between Me & Producer Gul Khan”

Surbhi Chandna needs no introduction. The popular Indian television actress rose to fame with her appearance as Anika in the Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz. After almost two years of successful TV work, Surbhi quit the show, which sparked controversies and outrage among fans. However, the real reason behind her exit is still unknown. In her recent interview, the actress opened up about the situation at the time.

In an interview with Youtuber Vickey Lalwani, Surbhi talked about her personal and professional life. Addressing her sudden exit from Ishqbaaaz, she opened, revealing the real reason behind her exit. When the interviewer asked Surbhi what exactly led her exit from Ishqbaaaz, the actress said, “So, yeah, I got the news about the leap suddenly one day, and the second day I was told that we might explore, you might become a mom, but that also how long it will be we can’t commit anything. So then I asked what do you suggest? Should I just move and step back? So they said, see if you are okay with playing a mother for a really short stint. So I said no, I’m not. I think it’s just the start of my career, and Anika became very, very popular, a household name, and I don’t want to play a mother at that time.”

Further, Surbhi revealed, “But also they didn’t even have anything big for me, which is clear, and they were okay. So I said okay, is this direct or indirect? Whatever is okay, but be clear. I think things got a little sour back then because there was a fan’s outrage, and several things happened. And I kinda feel differences were created between me and my producer, Gul Khan because we were unable how to handle the whole chaos, but I just did a show with her, Apollena.”