Surbhi Chandna Shares About Her Life After Marriage: “It’s Tough…”

Actress Surbhi Chandna married her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma in March 2024, and she recently celebrated one year of her marriage. Throughout the year, Surbhi and Karan posted adorable photos of each other, sharing insights from their married life, which all looked happy and beautiful. But now in a recent interview, the actress made a shocking revelation about her life after marriage and claimed “it’s tough”.

Surbhi is very vocal and always speaks up clearly without hesitation about her life and career. Similarly, the actress opened up about her life after marriage in a podcast with YouTuber Shardul Pandit. When the YouTuber asked Surbhi ‘How’s life after marriage?’. Answering this, the Naagin actress boldly said, “It’s tough”.

Explaining her answer, Surbhi said, “It’s tough ya because it’s like starting life all over again, it’s new.” She further highlighted that life becomes tough not in terms of bad or negative, but yes, it’s challenging.

Shardul then asked Surbhi about the major challenge she faces in her life after marriage. The actress said, “See, when you are going on dates, you are meeting for a couple of hours, and you are going home, but when you are married, you are under one roof, and you are sharing your space with somebody who, even if you have dated for fourteen years, I know it’s a long time, but you are trying to find a new equation.”

Surbhi Chandna also revealed that she and her husband Karan Sharma are very organized, and they don’t have arguments over ‘why the towel is on the bed’ etc., because these things don’t happen.