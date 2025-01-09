Surbhi Chandna Vs Ashi Singh Vs Ashnoor Kaur: Whose Bodycon Dress Would You Pick?

Bodycon dresses have become everyone’s favorite due to their figure-fitting style, which looks attractive and has unique patterns, creating a trendy look. Television’s top actresses Surbhi Chandna, Ashi Singh, and Ashnoor Kaur recently graced their looks in stunning bodycon dresses, drawing a comparison about whose outfit is the best.

1) Surbhi Chandna’s Leather Bodycon Dress

Redefining leather glam, Surbhi wore a black bodycon dress. The outfit has a figure-fitting detail defining her hourglass figure, and the cute pocket around the bust gives her bossy vibes. The strapless neckline accentuates her beautiful collarbones. With her messy open hairstyle, glossy nude lips, and dewy cheeks, the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful.

2) Ashi Singh’s Cool Striped Dress

For a day out in town, Ashi opted for a white and blue striped bodycon dress, which looks simple and cute. The sleeveless hands and low hemline give her a sizzling appearance. Her minimal makeup, open hairstyle, and pretty smile elevate her glam to another level. The actress knows how to slay even in simple glam.

3) Ashnoor Kaur’s Denim-on-denim Look

Flaunting her subtle style, Ashnoor graced her style in a denim-on-denim look. She wore a cute crop top teamed with a matching skirt featuring a jaw-dropping thigh-high slit. She added a trendy touch with her curly hairstyle and hat on her head.

Comparing Surbhi, Ashi, and Ashnoor, we cannot pick anyone as all of them graced their appearance as per the events they headed for and their dress seemed prefect. But Surbhi’s leather dress grabbed our attention.