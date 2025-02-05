Surbhi Chandna Gets Real About Marriage Struggles: “First Year Is The Toughest..”

Surbhi Chandna loves to share her personal and professional life with her fans. This time, she didn’t post an appreciation post or share photos of her new look but a rare picture from her personal life with her husband Karan Sharma, in which tears are rolling out of Surbhi’s cheeks, and her husband is seen uplifting her mood. As the actress will celebrate her first wedding anniversary, she shared her experience with her marriage and the pros and cons of it.

Sharing the photo, the Apollena actress captioned, “Warning: Don’t Come at my Better Half .. he’s not trying to make me Cry Instead do the opposite.” Surbhi revealed that Karan captured her most vulnerable moment to cheer her, “Clicked by HIM at my most Vulnerable just to Cheer Me Up. Its saved in My Gallery so i know we have come a long way and the way ahead of us will come with its sack of Roses & Thorns.”

Expressing her strange and happy feeling of completing one year of her marriage with Karan after a month, Surbhi shared the learnings from her marriage: “Its never easy when you are trying to build a life together as Husband Wife you are only ever adjusting compromising & its so much more easy being girlfriend boyfriend (you are writing your own manual).”

Further, Surbhi shared her struggles about handling personal and professional life simultaneously, “We began working on our Music Label/ Production as producers along with my Acting Career with no help or guidance in the business, working together as professionals came with our share of fights, keeping egos away and finding that Middle Ground has been a learning.”

The Ishqbaaz actress mentioned that she and Karan has been pilar for each other like the shared photo, “We Loved, helped each other heal just like the above picture, uplifted each others spirits when things didn’t go as planned & now on the path to help each other follow our dreams & passion.”

Calling the first year of marriage the toughest phase, Surbhi said, “They say surviving the first year of marriage is the toughest.. rightfully so its definitely important to be on the same page with your partner.. especially when you have dated for god damn 14 years. god knows how our parents made it look easy! Everyday we are finding that right tune we make pacts and enjoy every moment life’s throwing at us.”

Surbhi Chandna married Karan Sharma on 2 March 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan.