Style Wars: Nakuul Mehta or Karan Kundrra: Whose Blazer set will You Opt for Office Wear

Nakuul Mehta and Karan Kundrra are popular actors in the Indian television industry. They are also known for their stunning features and fashionable taste. They frequently appear at events and have become fashion icons for many young fans. The actors are well-known figures in the Indian entertainment industry, praised for their talent, charisma, and presence on-screen and off-screen. This time, the actors opted for a professional look in a blazer and pants. See the pictures with a stunning look!

Nakuul Mehta and Karan Kundrra’sKundrra’s Blazer and Pants Appearance-

Nakuul Mehta

In his Instagram post, Nakuul Mehta looked dapper in a brown blazer and pants. The ensemble consists of a light blue collar, full sleeves, front buttons with a simple formal shirt, a shiny brown lapel collar, full sleeves, plain side pockets, buttons with a blazer, and matching straight pants. He styled his hair in a side-parted, sleek, combed manner. His trimmed beard and blue aquatic eye steal the show.

Karan Kundrra

The actor looked dashing in a brown tuxedo and shared several photos on Instagram. The ensemble has a light blue collar, full sleeves, front buttons for a plain formal shirt, a brown lapel collar, full sleeves, plain side pockets, buttons for a blazer, and matching colored straight pants. He styled his hair side-parted, smooth, and combed. To complete his look, he donned a silver wristwatch, silver jewelry, and black formal shoes.

Ultimately, whether you prefer Nakuul Mehta’s classic sophistication or Karan Kundrra’s contemporary flair, both actors offer inspiring choices for office wear.

