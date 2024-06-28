Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Fame Nakul Mehta Reacts To Kritika Kamra’s Monsoon Glow In Blue Mini Dress

Kritika Kamra never ceases to impress with her beauty wherever she goes. Known for her trendy, sleek, and minimalistic fashion, the diva often grabs attention. Her fashion is all about simplicity and elegance. Yet again, the actress shared new photos on Instagram showcasing her monsoon glam in a beautiful blue mini dress. Let’s take a look below.

Kritika Kamra’s Beautiful Blue Mini Dress Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kritika shares a series of cheerful photos showcasing her vibe for the monsoon. The actress looks pretty in a blue floral-printed mini-dress in the opening image. The deep, v-shaped neckline accentuates her beautiful collarbones, while the low hemline defines her toned legs. Keeping it simple yet beautiful, the actress left her hair open. With her minimalistic makeup and glossy pink lips, she looks oh-so-wow. With a comfy pair of footwear, the actress completes her appearance.

Posing amidst the beauty of the sunny hour and greenery around her, Kritika Kamra left us in awe. Her free-spirited vibe and charismatic smile steal attention. In candid moments, the actress showcases her quirkiness fearlessly.

As soon as Kritika Kamra shared new photos,, Soha Ali Khan couldn’t resist expressing her love, writing, “Sooo pretty!!” On the other hand, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakul Mehta, in the comments, wrote, “Wait. Isn’t this one already?”