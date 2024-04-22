Weekend Delight: Nakuul Mehta’s Family Fun-Filled Moments With Wife Jankee And Son Sufi, See Pics!

Nakuul Mehta has left his Instagram followers in awe with his latest family photo dump. The actor has already appealed to aims with photographs of his family members, but these present ones from his most recent weekend vacation radiate pure joy and affection, as Nakuul built beautiful memories with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. Check out their latest pictures below.

Nakuul Mehta’s Family Appearance-

In the pictures, we can see Nakuul Mehta wearing a stunning white t-shirt with printed half-sleeves. The actor kept his hair casual and messy, with his classic mustache on point. The actor posed in the pictures with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. Her wife looked gorgeous in a green and white threadwork embroidered chikankari U-neckline, ¾ length sleeves kurta.

For hair, she opted for sleek side-parted wavy open tresses. She opted for minimal makeup with pink lips, which gives her face a glow, and accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops and a ring. His cute son Sufi looks dashing in a black and white printed round neckline half-sleeved t-shirt. The actor shared some more pictures with his family, showcasing their pure family goals. The weekend vacation is a testament to their smiles, fun, and strong bond of togetherness.

What do you think about Nakuul’s family moment? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.