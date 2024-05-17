Nakuul Mehta Bid Adieu to His Driver with a Scrumptious Dinner and a Farewell Cake. See Photos!

Prepare to be moved by this touching story of connection! Nakuul Mehta, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor who has won fans hearts with his performances, recently posted a farewell post for his Driver, who worked 12 years for the actor. Nakuul Mehta is a down-to-earth actor in the television industry. This remarkable gesture is filled with emotion, laughter, and excitement. Take a look at the picture series below.

Nakuul Mehta’s Remarkable Moments Appearance-

Taking to his Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of himself as he gives his Driver a farewell party. In the first picture, the actor shared a photograph with his wife, Jankee Parekh, a Son, Sufi, and his Driver, Tiwari Ji, while having dinner and posing with a cute smile on their faces. In the second picture, he takes a close-up of his son Sufi cutting the cake and adding Tiwari Ji to the frame. In the third picture, the actor poses with Tiwari Ji with a smile on their faces.

In the fourth picture, he captured a picture of a farewell chocolate cake and wrote, “Thanku Tiwari Ji.” And also shared sweet moments on set while holding Nakuul Mehta’s award and quirky selfies in the picture series. Lastly, he shared a video of a Sufi cutting the cake, and Tiwari Ji is seen appreciating it.

