Check Out Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s Daughter Navya’s Reaction To Her First Goa Vacation

Television actress Disha Parmar is known for her role in Bade Achhe Late Hain alongside Nakuul Mehta. Apart from acting skills, her social media presence is always on point. The actress recently enjoyed a memorable getaway to Goa with her daughter, Navya. The vacation marks a special milestone as Navya’s first trip to the popular beach destination.

Baby Navya is a true star kid. She knows how to pose candidly. She enjoys her family vacation, playing with her mom, and pulling her dad’s hair. She is the cutest baby on the internet today.

Here’s A Glimpse Into Their Stunning Goa Vacation Photos:

Taking to her Instagram post, Disha Parmar shared stunning photos of herself with Navya and Rahul Vaidya. In the photo, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are seen getting close, with him kissing her on the cheek, creating a romantic moment between them. In the next picture, Disha shared a candid picture of herself while enjoying the sea view and also shared a glimpse of the sea in the black and white filter.

View Instagram Post 1: Check Out Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Daughter Navya's Reaction To Her First Goa Vacation

In another picture, Disha Parmar shared a heartwarming picture of her adorable baby Navya sitting on the bed. She also shared touching moments of herself with Navya and Daddy Rahul Vaidya. The shared reactions of the cute munchkins while looking at the pool are sure to touch the audience’s hearts.

Disha Parmar’s Instagram post showcasing these vacation photos has been filled with heartfelt messages from fans admiring their adorable family moments and the stunning backdrop of Goa.

By sharing the photos, Disha Parmar wrote, “Navu’s 1st trip to Goa!”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.