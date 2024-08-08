Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s Extravagant Lifestyle: From Expensive Cars To Luxurious House

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are the most loved couples in the town. Their chemistry and fun time together often leave fans in awe. Interestingly, singer Rahul enjoys massive fandom for his vocals while Disha is a well-known TV actress; the duo are successful in their respective career. However the singer is currently entertaining fans in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, but his recent purchase of an expensive car has made him the talk of the town. Let’s have a look at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s extravagant lifestyle.

Rahul’s New Expensive Car

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoy a very luxurious life, and their Instagram photos are proof. Recently, the singer purchased an expensive luxury car, a Range Rover, worth approximately rupees 1.2 crore. Wife Disha expressed her pride by posting the photos on her social media during the car Puja.

Rahul’s Car Collection

Well, Rahul’s recent car purchase isn’t his first. He also owns two cars, a Mercedes Benz worth 88 lakh and an Audi worth 69 lakh. They often get snapped in their luxury cars.

Rahul and Disha’s Luxurious House

The couple owns a spacious house in Mumbai. Disha and Rahul’s house has beautiful wooden decor in aesthetic brown and white colors. The large bedroom, living area, kitchen, and balcony make it a dream home for many.

The Couple’s Branded Outfits And Purchases

Both Rahul and Disha love to wear branded clothes. Not only that, they always stay ahead of the trend; their stylish choices often reflect their luxurious life. They carry everything branded, from handbags and footwear to watches, and their Instagram photos are proof.

Dreamy Vacations

Disha and Rahul often take time off from their hectic work lives to spend time together and explore the beauty of the world. They travel to different parts of the world together, from Goa to Greece.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on 16 July 2021 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Navya, in September 2023.