Drashti Dhami Strengthens Core With Intense Workout Amidst 28 Weeks Of Pregnancy, Checkout Benefits

Television actress Drashti Dhami is enjoying her pregnancy. As the actress is embracing a new phase in her life, she takes the opportunity to educate women on strengthening their core during pregnancy with her 28-week pregnancy workout. Her new photo on Instagram is a glimpse of her pregnancy workout inspiration.

On her Instagram story, Drashti shared a photo of herself working out while being 28 weeks pregnant, which means seven months. In the photo, the actress bends half, keeping her back straight. In the text, she highlighted the benefits of a flat back, which prevents the belly from hanging and strengthens her back bones. She wrote, “Flat back= to strengthen and lengthen your back.” The actress also wrote, “Strong core not letting your belly hang.” And lastly, she motivated others by writing, “This is 28 weeks (with a hand muscle and a red heart.”

Back exercises during pregnancy have several benefits. For example, they help relieve pain, prepare your body for the birth, help you lose pregnancy faster, and minimize the risk of oc complications. Workouts during pregnancy should be followed as your gynecologist suggests. At the same time, moving your body makes your pregnancy journey easy.

Drashti Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, announced the pregnancy news of their first baby with a heartfelt post: “In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash, and french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can’t wait for October 2024”!