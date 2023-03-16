Nia Sharma and Avneet Kaur are turning heads once again with their sultry bold avatars on social media handles. The stars are known for their amazing fashion senses and have time and again settled us with rampant goals with their vogue deck ups. Owing to that, the stars have now taken it to their IG handles giving us pure goals with their bold sultry looks in black.

Nia Sharma, the Jamai Raja actress took to her Instagram handle to share a spectacular series of pictures straight from a café. The actress can be spotted all ravishing hot in her cutout black bodycon dress. She completed the look with her mid-parted blonde sleek straight hair. The actress completed the look with stylish black white framed sunglasses. She rounded it off with nude pink lips.

To amp up the look she completed the look with a stylish black handbag. She rounded it off with a pair of stylish white boots. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Just you arriving for a work Meeting. Casually though”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur, the Mardaani actress took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video. The actress can be see enjoying a yum bite of chocolate while she asks Siri “how to get slim”. The diva looked absolutely stunning as she wore a corseted striped off-shoulder black adorn. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, smokey eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with some chic accessories.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Hey siri kuch upaye batao agar aisa hi chalta raha toh 🤦🏻‍♀️😭😂 #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #funny”

Have a look-

Who do you think aced the black bold look better? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.