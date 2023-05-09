Nikki Tamboli, and floral sensuous pantsuit, what a vision

Nikki Tamboli astounds in a floral sensuous stylish pantsuit, shares exclusive pictures online. Nikki became popular with her active participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, check out

Nikki Tamboli, the vivacious Indian actress and model, has been turning heads not only for her on-screen performances but also for her impeccable fashion and style choices. With a perfect blend of elegance, confidence, and experimentation, Tamboli has established herself as a true fashionista in the entertainment industry.

One of the key elements that sets Nikki Tamboli apart is her ability to effortlessly transition from glamorous red carpet ensembles to chic and casual street-style looks. Whether she is attending high-profile events or stepping out for a casual outing, Tamboli knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices.

Owing to that, here we have shared her boss lady looks in stylish floral printed pantsuit. Check out below-

Nikki Tamboli shines in floral sensuous pantsuit

In the pictures, we can see Nikki wearing a sheer blue floral printed deep neck bralette. She teamed it with stylish unusual matching floral pants. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hairdo. For makeup, she completed the look with dewy soft eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of stylish white stilettos.

Going all sunkissed in the pictures, the actress wrote, “Let the sunshine”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Nikki Tamboli gained popularity as a contestant on the reality TV show “Bigg Boss” Season 14 in 2020. Since then, Nikki Tamboli has been actively working in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in music videos and has also been a part of some South Indian films.

She is now a rising social media star. She owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle. She has also earned a huge number of subscribers on her active YouTube channel.