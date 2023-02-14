Nikki Tamboli is one of the boldest and most desirable divas and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has been on top of her game in the entertainment industry for quite many years and ever since she became a part of successful reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi ladies and gentlemen, her fan following and oomph quotient certainly rose and became bigger and higher in the true sense of the term. All her photos and videos on social media go viral in quite literally no time and that’s why, we truly love her and for all the right reasons.

Each and every time Nikki Tamboli drops a stunner of a photo or video on her social media and Instagram handle to woo her fans, internet truly feels the heat and goes bananas for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, right now, once again, Nikki Tamboli is seen burning hearts with perfection in her stunning backless avatar in her bralette and well, we are truly feeling the heat for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates ladies and gentlemen, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com