ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nikki Tamboli in printed classy pantsuit, a quintessential visual delight

Nikki Tamboli has always been a force to reckon with in the true and real sense of the term. Well, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and you will love it. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 05:31:52
Nikki Tamboli in printed classy pantsuit, a quintessential visual delight

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most sensuous and beautiful divas and performing artistes that we presently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started her career immediately after getting her share of love, appreciation and success in the Hindi TV industry and well, soon, her career took off on an all-time high like never before. Nikki became incredibly popular after shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other projects and well, so far, it has indeed been an incredible professional career for her. Her social media game is lit and that’s exactly why, whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, it is nothing less than a brilliant experience for the audience to see and witness.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the life of Nikki Tamboli:

Whenever Nikki gets time away from the daily hustle of her busy schedule, she always takes out time for herself in the best way possible to make people feel the heat. Well, this time as well, it was nothing different from her end. The beautiful damsel can be seen having a ball of a time while giving her fans some serious visual delight in a corporate special pantsuit. She’s seen carrying the perfect makeup and open hair style and we love the prints on her blue outfit. Come check it out and take inspiration –

Nikki Tamboli in printed classy pantsuit, a quintessential visual delight 812724

Nikki Tamboli in printed classy pantsuit, a quintessential visual delight 812725

Well, 100% swag, ain’t it? Brilliant, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nikki Tamboli's big contemplation in life, deets inside
Nikki Tamboli's big contemplation in life, deets inside
Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Nikki Tamboli's white magic in Dubai is too wow
Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Nikki Tamboli's white magic in Dubai is too wow
Nikki Tamboli is busy stabbing hearts (sensuous pics alert)
Nikki Tamboli is busy stabbing hearts (sensuous pics alert)
Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real
Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real
“I’m champagne”, Nikki Tamboli goes cheeky
“I’m champagne”, Nikki Tamboli goes cheeky
Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy
Nikki Tamboli’s mid-week mantra will make your life easy
Latest Stories
Incredible Moment: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's amazing skydiving moment is couple goals
Incredible Moment: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's amazing skydiving moment is couple goals
What's happening at Anushka Sen's end during her night shoot schedule?
What's happening at Anushka Sen's end during her night shoot schedule?
Mouni Roy's bold classic chic avatar is pure joy to watch
Mouni Roy's bold classic chic avatar is pure joy to watch
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is nothing less than mermaid in green slit dress, we are crushing
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is nothing less than mermaid in green slit dress, we are crushing
From sunkissed mornings to tasty Kahwa: TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta's Kashmir diaries
From sunkissed mornings to tasty Kahwa: TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta's Kashmir diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is stuck in Mumbai's busy snarl, what's happening?
Read Latest News