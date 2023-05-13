Nikki Tamboli is a visual delight in black sports bra and yoga pants, check out

Nikki Tamboli gets papped as she hops into her shooting sets. The actress looked grand in her black gym co-Ord set in the video. Check the video below as we are in absolute love

When it comes to style, Nikki Tamboli is a force to be reckoned with in the Indian entertainment industry. Her wardrobe picks are always on point, blending chic and trendy pieces that reflect her bold and vivacious personality. Whether she’s strutting down the streets in casuals or running errands or just busy at her shooting sets, Nikki exudes confidence and grace in every outfit she wears.

No wonder she gets followed and papped everywhere she goes. Owing to that, her video has now gone viral, as she’s been spotted in her stylish preppy black gym co-Ord set.

Viral Bhayani drops video of Nikki Tamboli

In the video, we can see Nikki Tamboli wearing a stylish black bralette. She teamed it off with high-waist black pants. The diva completed the look with her long wavy hair and no makeup. The actress flaunted her curvaceous midriff in the video, and gave off nothing but goals to her fans.

It’s no wonder that Nikki Tamboli is a true fashion icon, inspiring her legion of fans and followers with her fashion-forward sense of style.

Work Front

Nikki’s journey began with her notable appearances in South Indian films, where she demonstrated her acting prowess in a range of challenging roles. She then ventured into the world of television, captivating viewers with her performances in reality shows, including her impressive stint as a finalist on a popular reality TV series. Nikki Tamboli’s dedication and commitment to her craft have earned her acclaim and a loyal fan following.

However with all the good work on the pipeline, Nikki earned her fame with the reality show Bigg Boss.